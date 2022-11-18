Overview of Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD

Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Dimaggio works at Providence Ob in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.