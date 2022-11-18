Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimaggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD
Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Dimaggio works at
Dr. Dimaggio's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Providence Hospital Novi37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 480, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7731
-
2
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3957
-
3
Nutrition & Wellness Consulting LLC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 425, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimaggio?
It was professional
About Dr. Christina Dimaggio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740284561
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimaggio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimaggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimaggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimaggio works at
Dr. Dimaggio has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimaggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimaggio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimaggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimaggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimaggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.