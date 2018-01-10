Overview of Dr. Christina Dooley, MD

Dr. Christina Dooley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Dooley works at Denton Obstetrics and Gynecology PA in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.