Dr. Christina Economides, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Economides works at Los Angeles Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.