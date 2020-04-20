Dr. Christina Economides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Economides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Economides, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Economides works at
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Cardiology Associates1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2239
-
2
Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Economides?
Dr Economides is nothing short but extraordinary. I have been a patient for over three years with a very complicated cardio vascular condition. She has never failed to give anything but her best in terms of troubleshooting and care. She is compassionate, thorough, and tireless in her care toward you. Her team is amazing too, I am grateful to all of them for their Excellent work. It is more than a job, they care about their patients and are in healthcare for the right reasons!
About Dr. Christina Economides, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407065790
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- U SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Economides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Economides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Economides works at
Dr. Economides has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Economides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Economides speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Economides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.