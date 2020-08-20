Dr. Christina Feser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Feser, DO
Overview
Dr. Christina Feser, DO is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 964-5941Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
August 19, 2020 | Dr. Christina Feser and her staff are top-notch! I've been in the fire & emergency medical service field for 25-years, working around many types of healthcare professionals over the years. Dr. Feser removed a moderate-risk mole off my belly and a cyst off my face. Her nurses were very nice, professional, and skillful with their jobs. Dr. Feser has a very gentle hand and conducted my procedures with surgical precision. She is very easy to talk to, explained the procedures so that I understood them, and answered all my questions. After experiencing her and her nurse's skill, I'll never want another practitioner in this field working on me. Also, after three visits to their Lebanon Office, the wait times were right on point. Virtually no wait on my appointment. They got me right in each time/on time and got down to business. I had to call billing once to ask a question and they were very helpful. Their online bill pay was very easy to use. 5-star service!
About Dr. Christina Feser, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902122096
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feser has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Feser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feser.
