Overview of Dr. Christina Flaxel, MD

Dr. Christina Flaxel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Flaxel works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Hyphema and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.