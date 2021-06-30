Dr. Christina Flaxel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaxel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Flaxel, MD
Dr. Christina Flaxel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Ophthalmic Pathology Labcasey Eye Inst3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
She is the very best. I owe my sight to her
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Moorfields Hosp|W Va U
- Oreg Hlth Scis
- Oreg Hlth Scis
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Flaxel has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Hyphema and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaxel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
