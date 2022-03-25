Dr. Christina Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Gillespie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Gillespie, MD
Dr. Christina Gillespie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations
-
1
East Toms River Primary Care953 Fischer Blvd Ste 2, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (848) 272-5824
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillespie?
Dr Gillespie was very gentle and easy to talk to. I recommend her to anyone looking for a knowledgeable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Christina Gillespie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1902956998
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gillespie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.