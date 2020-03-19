Dr. Christina Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Go, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Go, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Go works at
Locations
Endocrinology Group Pllcthe200 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 634-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Go is amazing. For the past 2+ years, she has keep me on my toes in helping me control my T1 and thyroid issues, particularly my weak areas pertaining to control. Very responsive with questions on line or with her staff which are top notch.
About Dr. Christina Go, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992980619
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center|Newyork Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Med Center
- Newyork Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Med Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
