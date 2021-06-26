Dr. Koshak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Koshak, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Koshak, MD
Dr. Christina Koshak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Dr. Koshak works at
Dr. Koshak's Office Locations
-
1
Briargate Endoscopy Center4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100B, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-0160
-
2
Uch-mhs Memorial Hospital North Poc4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 444-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshak?
She treats all her patients like they are family. Surgery is always the last option and she will always exhaust every avenue before suggesting surgical intervention.
About Dr. Christina Koshak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659788685
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshak works at
Dr. Koshak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.