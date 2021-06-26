Overview of Dr. Christina Koshak, MD

Dr. Christina Koshak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Koshak works at Uchealth Spine Center - Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.