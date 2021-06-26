See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Christina Koshak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Christina Koshak, MD

Dr. Christina Koshak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.

Dr. Koshak works at Uchealth Spine Center - Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koshak's Office Locations

    Briargate Endoscopy Center
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100B, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-0160
    Uch-mhs Memorial Hospital North Poc
    4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 444-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Femur Fracture
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Cramp
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2021
    She treats all her patients like they are family. Surgery is always the last option and she will always exhaust every avenue before suggesting surgical intervention.
    — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Christina Koshak, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1659788685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koshak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koshak works at Uchealth Spine Center - Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Koshak’s profile.

    Dr. Koshak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

