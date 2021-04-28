Dr. Christina Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Ha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Ha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ha works at
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center At Cedars Sinai Medical Center8730 Alden Dr # 204E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100
Division of Digestive Diseases200 Ucla Medical Center Plz # 365C, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-1597
- 3 1830 E Monument St Ste 430, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-3147
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have worked with many physicians, as my health situation is complex. Dr Ha is simply unmatched in her knowledge, her analytic skills, and her judgement. And her compassion completes the extraordinary picture. I’m so grateful to have found her.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology
