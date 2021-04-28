Overview

Dr. Christina Ha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ha works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.