Dr. Christina Haverstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Haverstock, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Haverstock works at
Locations
Cone Health Dermatology Specialists510 N Elam Ave Ste 303, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 632-9272
Hope M. Gruber MD PA4527 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 632-9272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haverstock just recently biopsied two places on my face, one on my nose, and to say I was anticipating discomfort is an understatement. I am happy to report that there was no discomfort what so ever! Dr. Haverstock has a very gentle touch ......as well as a nice chairside manner. Rebecca in Greensboro, NC September. 2020
About Dr. Christina Haverstock, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104001585
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haverstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haverstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haverstock works at
Dr. Haverstock has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haverstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverstock.
