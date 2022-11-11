Overview

Dr. Christina Helterbrand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Helterbrand works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.