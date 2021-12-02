Overview

Dr. Christina Huckabay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Huckabay works at Childrens Clinic Family Hlth. Ctr in in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.