Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Jackson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Jackson, DO
Dr. Christina Jackson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Monarch Women's Wellness4868 Bridge Rd Ste 300, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 673-8383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and takes time to discuss matters with you so you understand your condition. Her staff is very helpful and friendly. She took time to make sure I understood what I questioned her about.
About Dr. Christina Jackson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457646465
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.