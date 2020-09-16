Overview of Dr. Christina Jahncke, MD

Dr. Christina Jahncke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Jahncke works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

