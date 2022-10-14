Overview

Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Christina N Jenkins, MD in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.