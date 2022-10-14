Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Shahram Javaheri MD Inc.26691 Plaza Ste 150, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 276-2882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gene Syn MD23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 417, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 609-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins was exceptionally knowledgeable and kind. She has a gentle confidence which put me at ease. I was nervous and apprehensive about dealing with my problem, but I left with a feeling of relief and complete trust in her.
About Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of California, San Diego
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenkins speaks French and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
