Dr. Christina Johnson, MD
Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Thurmond Eye Associates PA1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-3171
- 2 222 E Ridge Rd Ste 110, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 777-7200
- 3 4143 Crosspoint Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 777-7200
Thurmond Eye Associates2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 777-7200
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a pediatrician in McAllen, Texas. I had a question regarding a patient and she not only sent the visit note promptly but returned my call the next business day. I truly appreciate Dr. Johnson
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740695667
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.