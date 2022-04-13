Overview of Dr. Christina Johnson, MD

Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Johnson works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX, Edinburg, TX and Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.