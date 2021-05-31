Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD
Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
Dr. Kabbash works at
Dr. Kabbash's Office Locations
Physicians Regional Health System6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Paul B Murray, MD1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3220, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 247-3279Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled to have found Dr. Kabbash. Everything about her is top notch. Kind, extremely knowledgeable, and what I always hope my medical practitioner will be like! I came into her office with a problem. The very next day I awoke without pain in my foot for the first time in seven months. WTG!
About Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306954755
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabbash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbash works at
Dr. Kabbash has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbash.
