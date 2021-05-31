Overview of Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD

Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr



Dr. Kabbash works at Physicians Regional Health System in Naples, FL with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.