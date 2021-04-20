Overview

Dr. Christina Kang, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at Integrated Medical Services, Inc in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.