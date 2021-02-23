Overview of Dr. Christina Kennelly, MD

Dr. Christina Kennelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kennelly works at Delray Dermatology - Cosmetic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.