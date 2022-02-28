Overview of Dr. Christina Kim, MD

Dr. Christina Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at BuxMont Primary Care in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.