Dr. Christina Kim, MD

Cosmetic Medicine
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christina Kim, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kim works at BU Wellness & Med Spa in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BU Wellness & Med Spa
    201 E Ogden Ave Ste 127, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 891-3131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Acne
Age Spots
Hair Loss
Acne
Age Spots
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Christina Kim, MD

  • Cosmetic Medicine
  • 45 years of experience
  • English, Korean
  • 1992707483
Education & Certifications

  • Loyola University Mc
  • Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christina Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

