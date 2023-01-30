Overview of Dr. Christina Kong, MD

Dr. Christina Kong, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Kong works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.