Dr. Christina Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Kong, MD
Dr. Christina Kong, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kong's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is welcoming, caring, and very professional. Dr. Kong reviewed all of the information about me, while listening carefully to additional comments I added. I felt extremely well cared-for, and would highly recommend Dr. Kong to friends and family.
About Dr. Christina Kong, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Korean
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kong has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kong speaks Chinese and Korean.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
