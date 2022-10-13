Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Kuo, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Kuo, MD
Dr. Christina Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
Texas Vascular Associates4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (512) 789-0752
North Texas Preferred Health Partners4708 Dexter Dr Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 993-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuo?
When my Doctor of 15 years retired in 2008 I thought I would never find a Doctor I would be comfortable with again !!My doctor's nurse suggested I go with Dr. Kuo. It was the BEST suggestion anyone has ever given me. Her compassion and dedication to her profession is obvious from your first meeting. She LISTENS and explains things in terms I can understand.. If it appears she is looking more at her computer than paying attention to you, that is NOT THE CASE.She is making notes in your record and finding new and better ways to treat your current condition. Then explains them to you!! .That makes me feelREAL comfortable.. Her referrals to any specialist I need are always TOP notch !! Her staff, from the front check in to her nurse, Anna, are TOP of the line professionals. I joined her concierge in 2012 and was another BEST investment in my healthcare EVER. I drive 30 plus miles to see Dr. Kuo, but if it were 50 miles or more, I still would go. John Kulak
About Dr. Christina Kuo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366650772
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.