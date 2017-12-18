Dr. Christina Laukaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laukaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Laukaitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Laukaitis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Laukaitis works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Womens Hospital3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Arizona North Hills Clinic265 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 694-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laukaitis?
Compassionate and thorough Doctor
About Dr. Christina Laukaitis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912071937
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- St. Vincent Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Butler University
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laukaitis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laukaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laukaitis works at
Dr. Laukaitis speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laukaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laukaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laukaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laukaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.