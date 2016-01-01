Overview

Dr. Christina Leal-McKinley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Leal-McKinley works at Saint Tammany Heart/Vascular Institute in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.