Dr. Lee accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Christina Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Lee, MD
Dr. Christina Lee, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center

Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-5000
Weill Cornell Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Christina Lee, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1235497512
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery

