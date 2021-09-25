Dr. Christina Levings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Levings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Levings, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Levings works at
Locations
Waco Gastroenterology Associates364 Richland West Cir Ste A, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levins is a very caring and compassionate Dr. she is so thorough in explaining my condition in terms that are so much easier to understand.
About Dr. Christina Levings, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649497900
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Tulane U Hosps Clins
- Med Coll Va/Va Commonwealth U Hlth Sys
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levings works at
Dr. Levings has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levings.
