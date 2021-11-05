Dr. Christina Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Ling, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Ling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 4000 MacArthur Blvd Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 445-8768
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Routine Colonoscopy. Dr Ling was efficient, thorough, and professional. Staff were friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Christina Ling, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
