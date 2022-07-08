Overview of Dr. Christina Littrell, MD

Dr. Christina Littrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Littrell works at Swiss Obstetrics & Gynecology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.