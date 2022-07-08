Dr. Christina Littrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Littrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Littrell, MD
Dr. Christina Littrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Littrell's Office Locations
Dallas Office4224 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 821-9938Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-9938
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Littrell was very patient and offered several different options of treatment for me as well as guided me through what I would expect during surgery. Very helpful!
About Dr. Christina Littrell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083607980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
