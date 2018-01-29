Overview of Dr. Christina Lynn, MD

Dr. Christina Lynn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Lynn works at Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.