Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Lynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Lynn, MD
Dr. Christina Lynn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Lynn's Office Locations
Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program809 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 692-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Palmetto Psychiatric & Psychological3612 Landmark Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 606-6070
Three Rivers Behavioral Health2900 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most compassionate physicians that I have had. Took time to listen and work with me and my family to find the best possible plan. Really knows her medicine not just psychiatric medications.
About Dr. Christina Lynn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.