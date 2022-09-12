Dr. Christina Magill is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Magill
Overview of Dr. Christina Magill
Dr. Christina Magill is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wasilla, AK.
Dr. Magill works at
Dr. Magill's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Facial Plastic Surgery & ENT LLC3719 E Meridian Loop, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 671-6017Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magill?
Dr. Magill is an outstanding surgeon. I first saw her for cosmetic treatments and she did an amazing job. My results were very natural. When I needed a septoplasty, I knew she was the one I wanted to do the operation. I’ve healed really well from the surgery and my breathing is greatly improved. If you need ENT care – I highly recommend Dr. Magill. She is very talented and will find the best treatment for you.
About Dr. Christina Magill
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1043340185
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magill works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Magill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.