Dr. Christina Marra, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Christina Marra, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Marra, MD
Dr. Christina Marra, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Marra works at
Dr. Marra's Office Locations
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
About Dr. Christina Marra, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
