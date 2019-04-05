Dr. Christina Meddows-Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meddows-Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Meddows-Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Meddows-Jackson, MD
Dr. Christina Meddows-Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Meddows-Jackson's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic OB/GYN621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 4005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5016
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Meddows! She helped deliver our second child (as she did our first) and I felt completely safe and in good hands. She has a way of putting her patients at ease when concerns do arise and knows her field very well. I love statistics and data and she often interacted with me providing studies and resources that helped me make sound decisions along my pregnancy with no bias of her own which I really appreciate. She’s just a great doctor and I’m grateful she’s mine.
About Dr. Christina Meddows-Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407150337
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meddows-Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meddows-Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meddows-Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meddows-Jackson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meddows-Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meddows-Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meddows-Jackson.
