Overview

Dr. Christina Medrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Medrano works at Usaa Crosstown in Tampa, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.