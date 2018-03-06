See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
2.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD

Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 06, 2018
    Wonderful provider! She is great with kids and made our daughter feel comfortable right away. She now loves coming here "to see my doctor". Dr. M is extremely knowledgeable and has a great talent making complex medical issues easy to understand for lay persons. We're so thankful to have found her.
    — Mar 06, 2018
    About Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164612263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
