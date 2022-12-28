Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD
Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Michaelis' Office Locations
Amer Al'karadsheh10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 468-2122
Methodist West Campus18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 973-3470
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Michaelis’ for over 10 years now. She has always been kind, patient and extremely knowledgeable to my situation. She takes her time with me when I visit and makes me feel that I am important.
About Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134338221
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX / Endocrinology and Metabolism
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaelis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelis.
