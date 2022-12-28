See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD

Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Michaelis works at Endocrine Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michaelis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amer Al'karadsheh
    10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-2122
  2. 2
    Methodist West Campus
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 973-3470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134338221
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX / Endocrinology and Metabolism
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Michaelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaelis works at Endocrine Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Michaelis’s profile.

    Dr. Michaelis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

