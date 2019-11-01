Dr. Midkiff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Midkiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Midkiff, MD
Dr. Christina Midkiff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Midkiff works at
Dr. Midkiff's Office Locations
1
Christina L. Midkiff MD Sc2023 Vadalabene Dr Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-7408
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her for 20 yrs. She’s the best. Compassionate and professional!
About Dr. Christina Midkiff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306825856
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Midkiff works at
Dr. Midkiff has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more.
