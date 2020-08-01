Overview

Dr. Christina Minrath, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Floyds Knobs, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Minrath works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Floyds Knobs, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.