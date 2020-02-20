Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Family Foot and Ankle LLC7550 SW 61st Ave Ste 1, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 512-0093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mitchell is a very caring doctor. She spent time examining me carefully, took skin samples and made diagnosis under the microscope. She explained my condition and treatment procedure to me in details then made appointment for the follow-up examine. The physician’s assistant was also very helpful and professional. It’s unusual to see a doctor spent So much time for a seemingly trivial case like mine.
- Dermatology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.