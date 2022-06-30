Dr. Christina Monford, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Monford, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Monford, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Monford works at
Locations
Tropea Dental Care4445 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 605-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased with my visit as far as the professional staff went. Friendly, professional, competent, interested. Not so much the front desk. One woman was abrupt and impatient with me and in every interaction I witnessed while in the waiting room.
About Dr. Christina Monford, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monford accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Monford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monford.
