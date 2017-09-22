Overview

Dr. Christina Murphy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Murphy works at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.