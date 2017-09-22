Dr. Christina Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Murphy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Murphy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan4230 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 839-0750
Nps Associates LLC4228 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 495-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murphy is a very caring person, I would highly recommend her. She's the best!
About Dr. Christina Murphy, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Dr. Murphy can be scheduled online or over the phone.