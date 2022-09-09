See All Neurosurgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD

Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Notarianni works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Notarianni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 675-5000
  2. 2
    University Neurosurgery
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 795-2638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Notarianni is very skilled in her profession and cares about her patients. In a multitude of ways, Dr. Notarianni is an excellent surgeon/doctor.
    Sandy Ofallon — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447460415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notarianni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Notarianni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Notarianni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Notarianni works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Notarianni’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Notarianni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notarianni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notarianni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notarianni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

