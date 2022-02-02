Overview

Dr. Christina Orr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Orr works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Battle Ground, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.