Dr. Christina Pantazopoulos, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Pantazopoulos works at Ethos Orthopedics in Riverside, CA with other offices in Colton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Fracture and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.