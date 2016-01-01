Overview of Dr. Christina Parmar, MD

Dr. Christina Parmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Parmar works at New Beginnings OBGYN in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.