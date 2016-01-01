Dr. Christina Parmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Parmar, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Parmar, MD
Dr. Christina Parmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Parmar's Office Locations
New Beginnings OBGYN129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 310, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christina Parmar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548523699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY

