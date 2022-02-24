Overview of Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD

Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Paruthi works at Acclaimed Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.