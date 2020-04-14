Dr. Christina Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Pena, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Pena, MD
Dr. Christina Pena, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University Washington Dc and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Pena's Office Locations
Gables Health3850 Bird Rd Ste 402, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 227-8727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CHAMPVA
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Peña for about 10 years. I have never had another doctor take the time that she has to listen to my concerns and detail an explanation of the likely causes. She also uses natural interventions and not today's synthetic harmful medications which just treat symptoms and not the cause. It appears the negative reviews here have to do with money, which I feel should be directed at the insurance companies and not the doctor. A doctor's office can never charge anything that is not what an insurance says is due per a person's plan. I used to work at a dentist office and that's the case with any insurance.
About Dr. Christina Pena, MD
- Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982938759
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Albert Einstein University
- George Washington University Washington Dc
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
