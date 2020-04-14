See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Christina Pena, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christina Pena, MD

Gynecology
3.4 (68)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christina Pena, MD

Dr. Christina Pena, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University Washington Dc and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at Gables Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gables Health
    3850 Bird Rd Ste 402, Miami, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 227-8727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Galactorrhea Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CHAMPVA
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?

    Apr 14, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Peña for about 10 years. I have never had another doctor take the time that she has to listen to my concerns and detail an explanation of the likely causes. She also uses natural interventions and not today's synthetic harmful medications which just treat symptoms and not the cause. It appears the negative reviews here have to do with money, which I feel should be directed at the insurance companies and not the doctor. A doctor's office can never charge anything that is not what an insurance says is due per a person's plan. I used to work at a dentist office and that's the case with any insurance.
    — Apr 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Pena, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christina Pena, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pena to family and friends

    Dr. Pena's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pena

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christina Pena, MD.

    About Dr. Christina Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982938759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Albert Einstein University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University Washington Dc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christina Pena, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.