Dr. Christina Pentlow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pentlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Pentlow, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Pentlow, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Pentlow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health560 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (510) 482-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pentlow?
I'm surprised to see so many negative reviews. Dr. Pentlow is a very knowledgeable doctor and I feel safe within her care. She went out of her way to contact me during her time off to check in, and encouraged me to discuss how I was feeling. Sure, she may not be as peppy and outgoing as other doctors out there, but I think more important is her high level of expertise and her compassion for her patients. Thank you Dr. Pentlow! :-)
About Dr. Christina Pentlow, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043577067
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pentlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pentlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pentlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pentlow works at
Dr. Pentlow has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pentlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pentlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pentlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pentlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.