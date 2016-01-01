Dr. Christina Piela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Piela, MD
Dr. Christina Piela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Piela's Office Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-8000
ABC Pediatrics Associates LOC131 Drum Point Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 477-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Christina Piela, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992741987
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piela speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Piela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.