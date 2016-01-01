Overview of Dr. Christina Piela, MD

Dr. Christina Piela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Piela works at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.