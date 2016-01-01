Dr. Christina Prak, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Prak, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christina Prak, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Missouri City, TX.
Dr. Prak works at
Locations
-
1
Smile Design Studios Dentistry9303 Highway 6 Ste 300, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 606-3107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prak?
About Dr. Christina Prak, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174296792
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prak works at
Dr. Prak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.